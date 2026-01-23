Janice Dickinson Sues ITV After Fall on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Leads to Permanent Injuries

Supermodel Janice Dickinson is taking legal action against ITV Studios following a fall she claims left her with permanent facial scarring and deformities. The 70-year-old, who appeared on the 2023 All Stars edition of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” in South Africa, alleges the incident occurred in the middle of the night as she was heading to the bathroom.

Claims of Facial Injury and Nerve Damage

According to court records, Dickinson has filed a personal injury lawsuit in the High Court seeking more than £700,000 in damages. The lawsuit claims the fall resulted in injuries to her head, lips, cheeks, and wrists, leading to lasting nerve damage and facial disfigurement. Her legal team argues that she is suffering from facial dysaesthesia, a condition causing heightened sensitivity, discomfort, and reduced sensation in her face due to nerve damage. The injury has also left her with permanent facial asymmetry and scarring that cannot be concealed or corrected.

In a statement, Dickinson’s UK representative, Dermot McNamara, emphasized her commitment to pursuing the legal process. “Janice is fully committed to this legal process and looks forward to unpacking ITV’s defenses,” he said.

The supermodel’s medical report reportedly highlights the severity of the damage, claiming her face has been “permanently altered” with visible scars affecting her lips, mouth, cheeks, and chin. The tissue loss and nerve involvement have resulted in asymmetry in her lower face.

ITV Studios has acknowledged the claim and stated that they had provided care for Dickinson during the show’s filming and afterward. An ITV spokesperson said they don’t accept the version of events presented by Dickinson but emphasized that the show operates with a high level of safety protocols and the welfare of all participants is a priority. The network also noted that they paid for Dickinson’s medical expenses and maintained regular contact with her after she returned to the U.S. following her time on the show.

This lawsuit marks the latest chapter in Dickinson’s history with the reality show. She had previously competed in the original 2007 series of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” where she finished as runner-up. Her return to the show’s All Stars spinoff in 2023 was highly anticipated but now embroiled in legal controversy.