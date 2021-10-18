Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis’ mother, believes #MeToo would have made her’really upset.’

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke up about her late mother, actress Janet Leigh, saying that the #MeToo movement would have made her very angry.

Curtis, 62, told Melanie Griffith, 64, on Interview Friday that her mother would never have done anything like this “If there was any inappropriate behavior, it was acknowledged. She was, for lack of a better description, Pollyannaish about the sector.” Curtis and Griffith, both actresses, discussed their moms’ collaboration with Alfred Hitchcock. Griffith’s mother, actress Tippi Hedren, worked with Hitchcock in 1963’s “The Birds,” while Leigh collaborated with him in 1960’s “Psycho.” Curtis went on to say that her mother would have been “very outraged” by the #MeToo movement, which encourages women to speak out against sexual abuse and harassment. Despite the fact that she is no longer alive, she recognized that it is not “fair” to speak on her behalf. Leigh passed away in 2004.

“But knowing her, I don’t think she’d say he [Hitchcock] did anything wrong,” she continued. “However, it’s intriguing that our mothers may have been in rivalry with one another.” Curtis claims that her mother was grateful for the job she received and that she would never admit to being abused.

“Janet, on the other hand, I don’t believe she would have acknowledged anything since she was only appreciative. That was her point of view. ‘That was just the way it was,’ I believe she would have said “she continued.

Griffith, on the other hand, mentioned how the director had a negative impact on her mother. “He went completely insane with her, and she couldn’t take it anymore. I mean, wonderful for her for standing up, but it had a significant impact on her career “Curtis was informed by her.

In 2013, Hedren, 91, talked about working with Alfred Hitchcock. “Hitchcock was both the beginning and the end of my career,” the actress told Pilot Online.

Curtis just appeared in David Gordon Green’s film “Halloween Kills,” which was released on October 16th. She’ll next be featured in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,” a film. Griffith, on the other hand, is set to star in the drama film “Akil,” which is now in the works.