Janelle Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ shares a group photo from a Utah family reunion: ‘It’s So Much Fun’

After a fun-filled weekend with her family, Janelle Brown was overjoyed.

The star of “Sister Wives” posted a group shot from their family reunion in Utah to Instagram on Tuesday. She and her loved ones snuggled together and smiled broadly at the camera in the photo.

“It was so much fun to attend a family reunion this weekend in Park City, Utah. “I was overjoyed that so many of the kids were able to attend,” the 52-year-old reality star captioned the photo.

Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16, are Janelle’s six children with her husband Kody Brown. Robyn, 42, Meri, 50, and Christine, 49, are Kody’s other spouses.

Kody and Christine’s newest granddaughter, Avalon Asa Padron, was born to their daughter Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband Antonio “Tony” Padron, according to Janelle’s tweet.

“While Mykelti, Tony, and baby Avalon aren’t in the photo, I did get some quality snuggling time with the new grandchild. She is very adorable. Her hair and rolls are fantastic. #bestweekend #familytime #whendidthekidsbecomeadults,” she added.

One user said, “You have a gorgeous family,” while another said, “Nothing better than memories spent with your babies!!!!” “May God bless you all!”

“Wonderful photo!

Another fan inquired, “Where did Payton get her height?”

“Please post more pictures,” a fourth fan requested.

Another person said, “I’m so excited to finally see Logan and Michelle!!!”

Mykelti, 24, and Tony, 26, welcomed their first child, Avalon, on April 5, according to a TLC representative at the time.

“Both my husband and I are overjoyed with our kid and the success of our home delivery. Tony told the newspaper, “We were pleased that [sister wife]Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the entire labor.” “My wife is the most courageous person I’ve ever met, and it shows.”

Mykelti remarked, “Avalon is stunning, enjoyable, and full of life.”

Janelle has been filming her life in an RV parked on her polygamist family’s Coyote Pass ranch in Flagstaff, Arizona. She relocated there three years ago from Las Vegas.

“As a result, I’ve got something entertaining to share. I took a risk and went on an adventure. “I chose an alternative road to attempting to find another apartment after the property where I was living was sold,” she posted on Instagram alongside a photo of her RV.

"Presenting my new summer experience – the RV life but camping on our property Lots to do out here on the land so I." she continued.