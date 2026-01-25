Jane Fonda Warns of Authoritarian Threats in Fiery Speech on U.S. Politics

Jane Fonda has once again become a powerful voice in American activism, using her platform to decry rising authoritarianism, immigration policies, and climate inaction. At the age of 88, the Oscar-winning actress remains an outspoken critic of the current political climate in the United States, rallying audiences to take a stand on issues she believes threaten democratic freedoms.

Fonda Critiques U.S. Immigration and Authoritarianism

During a January 21, 2026, appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Fonda delivered a blistering critique of federal immigration enforcement, citing recent raids in Minneapolis that followed the controversial shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer. She lambasted the actions of federal agents, accusing them of unlawful actions such as shooting and deporting American citizens. “All kinds of really, really bad things are happening,” Fonda said. “It’s not a question of right or left. It’s a question of right or wrong.”

Fonda’s remarks come on the heels of a report by Syracuse University showing a 21% rise in ICE deportations between 2024 and 2025. The sharp uptick in removals, including the 329,000 people deported in the most recent fiscal year, has raised alarms about the direction of immigration enforcement under the current administration. For Fonda, this issue is emblematic of broader authoritarian trends encroaching on American democracy.

Reflecting on the government’s handling of such crises, Fonda asked, “If the government is not meeting the needs of its people, there’s something wrong, right?” She warned that the shift toward authoritarianism is not just an abstract concern, but one that is unfolding at all levels of government.

Continuing Legacy of Activism

Fonda’s commitment to activism dates back to the Vietnam War protests of the 1970s, when she first made waves with her outspoken opposition to U.S. military involvement. Her visit to North Vietnam in 1972, where she publicly broadcasted anti-war messages, earned her the infamous nickname “Hanoi Jane.” Though she later expressed regret for her actions, especially for a controversial photo of her seated on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun, Fonda’s resolve to speak out against government policies has only grown stronger with time.

Throughout her career, Fonda has shifted her focus to a wide array of issues, from Native American rights during the Occupation of Alcatraz to feminist causes in the 1980s and 1990s. Her role in founding the Hollywood Women’s Political Committee helped shift U.S. politics in favor of women’s rights, while her subsequent work with the Women’s Media Center aimed to address gender disparities in the media. These efforts have been central to Fonda’s lasting influence as both an actress and a political force.

More recently, Fonda has championed climate change activism through Fire Drill Fridays, a campaign launched in 2019. Despite being arrested multiple times during civil disobedience protests in Washington, D.C., she has remained unwavering in her demand for stronger environmental policies. Her efforts highlight the urgency of the climate crisis while also addressing broader social justice issues, such as Indigenous land rights.

Her latest campaign, the revival of the Committee for the First Amendment, echoes her family’s long history of activism. Founded by her father, Henry Fonda, the group stands against government efforts to suppress dissent, with Fonda calling on fellow artists and citizens to unite in defense of free speech and civil rights.

In her acceptance speech for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, Fonda didn’t shy away from addressing these pressing issues. She urged her peers to take a stand for justice, stating, “Empathy is not weak or woke.” She continues to challenge both the entertainment industry and the broader public to act with courage and compassion in the face of mounting political challenges.

As Fonda’s legacy as an activist grows, her calls for political engagement remain as urgent as ever. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that the fight for justice is ongoing, and that it is up to each generation to safeguard the freedoms so many have fought for.