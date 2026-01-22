Jane Fonda Leads Fight Against LNG Expansion in New Documentary

Jane Fonda is back in the spotlight, not for a new film, but for her environmental activism. The Oscar-winning actress is spearheading a movement to protect Gulf Coast communities from the growing threat posed by the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. Her efforts are chronicled in the documentary Gaslit, which will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 5, 2026.

Exposing the Health and Environmental Dangers

The documentary sheds light on the environmental and health risks posed by LNG production, focusing on communities along the Gulf Coast. Fonda, who has been deeply involved in the issue, explores the devastating impact of these facilities on local residents. An analysis from Greenpeace USA and the Sierra Club, cited in the film, reveals that LNG terminals are responsible for approximately 60 premature deaths annually in the U.S., with related healthcare costs nearing $957 million. Expanding these terminals could significantly worsen the situation, leading to an estimated 149 premature deaths and $2.33 billion in health-related expenses each year.

Fonda’s fight goes beyond environmental damage; she emphasizes that the battle is a matter of survival for those living near these facilities. In the Gaslit trailer, she is visibly shocked as she describes witnessing massive methane clouds, underscoring the urgency of the issue. “This isn’t just about energy; it’s about the survival of frontline communities,” Fonda says in the film, calling on Americans to pay attention to the voices of those most affected by the fossil fuel industry.

Fonda’s Continued Activism at 89

Fonda, nearing her 89th birthday, continues to defy expectations as an advocate for justice and climate reform. Her activism isn’t confined to environmental issues alone. In a January 21, 2026, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Fonda, wearing a shirt reading “Resist,” discussed her commitment to racial equality, women’s rights, and the rights of Indigenous and LGBTQIA communities. She also highlighted her efforts to revitalize the Committee for the First Amendment, a group originally formed by her father, Henry Fonda, in response to McCarthyism.

Her personal activism is informed by her own experiences with health challenges, including breast cancer and osteoporosis. Despite these struggles, Fonda remains dedicated to living a full, active life, citing her ability to stay healthy as key to continuing her work. She shared how maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including moisturizing to combat dry skin, is part of her broader approach to aging gracefully and purposefully.

In addition to her work in Gaslit, Fonda is joined by other activists such as actress Connie Britton and performer Maggie Rogers, who also advocate for Gulf Coast communities. The documentary aims to not only highlight the dangers of LNG expansion but also to amplify the voices of ordinary Americans—shrimpers, ranchers, and activists—who are too often overlooked in national discussions on energy policy.

As the battle against LNG expansion intensifies, Fonda’s message is clear: the time for passive concern is over. The future of the planet, the health of vulnerable communities, and the integrity of ecosystems are at stake. Through her decades-long commitment to justice, Fonda continues to challenge both her audience and the industry to take action for the planet’s survival.