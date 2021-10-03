Jana Kramer Won’t Tell Her Kids About Her Boyfriend Until Their Relationship Is ‘Serious.’

Jana Kramer has resumed dating after her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin, but she has no plans to introduce any new partners to her children anytime soon.

Kramer and Caussin are both adamant about not introducing their new loves to their children until the moment is perfect. They don’t want to introduce their daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, to any “random individuals” they’re dating, according to the singer-actress.

“Until we’re in a committed relationship, I won’t want to meet someone’s kids or expose my kids to anyone,” the “One Tree Hill” star told Us Weekly on Wednesday while promoting her “Voices” song. “I think it’s critical to be very, really firm in the relationship,” she says. Mike and I are both quite good at it. That’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on. It has to be something significant.”

In April, Kramer and Caussin announced their separation, and three months later, they divorced. The country singer implied in her statement that their breakup was due to her ex’s adultery.

“‘It’s time,’ says the narrator. Those thoughts have now become a reality as I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again,” Kramer wrote on Instagram on April 21. “I’ve fought y’all before. I’ve put in a lot of effort in my romantic life. I’ve made amends. I’ve put in the effort. I’ve given everything I’ve had, and now I’m out of options.”

Caussin, on the other hand, has yet to remark on their breakup.

In her divorce file, Kramer claimed “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as reasons for the breakup. She’ll still have to pay Caussin $3,200 a month in child support because she earns more than he does.

Despite their breakup, Kramer lauded Caussin for being a good parent to their two kids.

Her ex-husband, she told Us Weekly, is a fantastic father. “He recognizes that I am a decent mother.”

In 2015, Kramer and Caussin married. After he had many affairs, they divorced a year later, and the former NFL player sought treatment for sex addiction. In 2017, they rekindled their vows.

She still believes in marriage, according to the singer of “I Got the Boy,” and wishes to show her children “what a healthy marriage looks like.”

She told the outlet, “I hope that happens.” “I have a lot of love to give, but right now I think my focus should be on continuing to recover rather than settling.”

Since then, Kramer has been linked to Kristin Cavallari's ex-boyfriend Jay Cutler. They were last month.