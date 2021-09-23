Jana Kramer talks about her “abnormal” encounter with ex-boyfriend Mike Caussin while out with Jay Cutler.

Jana Kramer has revealed that she had an unusual encounter with ex-husband Mike Caussin while out on a date with rumored beau Jay Cutler.

Kramer revealed the run-in on a recent edition of her iHeartRadio “Whine Down” podcast, when she was seen with Cutler for the first time on Sept. 8 evening at The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar. After she and Cutler were pictured together that day, romance rumors rapidly appeared, Kramer claimed, but what the cameras didn’t record was how she and Caussin bumped into each other that evening.

“Do you know what’s truly wrong? ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no “And everyone started laughing,” she said, “but I was like, ‘Not happening.’”

Kramer admitted it was difficult for her to watch her ex single as she hung out in the same room with both her ex and her reported new flame. “It was incredibly difficult to see him there… to see him flirt with other girls,” the “One Tree Hill” alum remarked. “I mean, admittedly, I was there doing my job as well, but it was really difficult. You know what was difficult? It appeared to be a piece of cake for him.”

Kramer also revealed that Caussin didn’t appear to be bothered or hurt by her and Cutler’s presence, which she didn’t like. She explained, “He’s just wild and uncaged and he’s happy.” She did, however, have the opportunity to speak with him at the event, and she described their conversation as “weird.”

She stated, “I was like, ‘This is awkward,’ and he was like, ‘Not at all.” “And I was like, ‘uh, ok,’” she says. I’m glad he’s okay, but when I told my therapist about it, a part of me wished he’d said something like, ‘Yeah, this is hard, but I’m glad we can be courteous.’ She went on to say, “Just acknowledge that it can sting a little bit.”

After six years of marriage, Kramer and Caussin announced their separation in April. Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, are their two children.