Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler Kristin Cavallari Was Involved In The Breakup – Details

According to sources, Jay Cutler ended his brief romance with Jana Kramer because his goal to make his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari jealous failed.

Cutler, 38, and Kramer, 37, are no longer dating, according to E! News, after the former pro football player “broke it off” with the actress after a few dates.

After Cutler and Kramer called off their short affair, an unnamed source told Us Weekly, “Kristin wasn’t jealous to begin with.”

The insider went on, “The true reason [they split up]is that he failed to make Kristin envious. He took Jana to the most public spots for their dates, knowing that they would be photographed together and that being out in Nashville would draw attention to them, but it never worked.” Cutler began wooing Kramer, who just divorced Mike Caussin, “to get under Kristin’s skin,” according to E! News’ source. However, according to a source close to the situation, “He ended the relationship since it didn’t work out. Kristin was unconcerned as they went out all over Nashville. That is all there is to it.” Cutler’s connection with Kramer was his first since he and the “Laguna Beach” alum broke it quits in 2020. The former couple has three children and has been married for nearly seven years.

Cavallari was rumored to have moved on with country star Chase Rice, 35, last month.

Cutler “wasn’t thrilled she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back,” sources told People at the time.

Cutler and Kramer were spotted dining at Bourbon Steak and grabbing drinks at Nashville, Tennessee hotspot L.A. Jackson prior to news of Cavallari having a new beau.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly at the time, “Jay was attempting to make Kristin envious, but Kristin has already informed her friends that it won’t work. It’s no surprise that Jay announced his relationship with Jana shortly after news of Kristin’s relationship with Chase Rice surfaced.” Cutler and Kramer were last seen together in public on Sept. 22 at the VIP opening of The Twelve Thirty Club’s 400-seat Supper Club on the top level. According to an eyewitness, the ex-couple arrived at the event together and “behaved like a couple the entire time.” According to the eyewitness, Cutler and Kramer also “spent a lot of time” with Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker at Justin Timberlake and Sam Fox’s restaurant, which debuted to the public on Sept. 28.

Previously, the former NFL quarterback admitted that he. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.