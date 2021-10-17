Jana Kramer Discusses How She and Mike Caussin Handle Disputes In Front Of Children.

As she and her ex-husband Mike Caussin co-parent their two children, Jana Kramer has shared some of her parenting dos and don’ts.

Kramer, 37, and Caussin, 34, divorced in July after six years of marriage, and now share joint custody of their two young children, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

They avoid arguing in front of their children, according to the “One Tree Hill” alum, especially after they divorced.

“It’s not good,” Kramer said of her children seeing her disagree with their father in an interview with Us Weekly. “It’s not good for you. And that’s one thing we’ve done exceptionally well.” “It’s crucial to be on the same page,” the country singer added, noting that she never says “yes” to her children after Caussin has already said “no.” In May of 2015, Kramer married the former professional football player. They divorced a year later after it was revealed that Caussin had many affairs and was undergoing sex addiction treatment. In 2017, they repeated their vows, but they divorced in April, just a few months before their sixth wedding anniversary.

The actress stated that she had no intention of “shielding” her children from learning about their father’s ups and downs, as well as the former couple’s stormy relationship.

Kramer explained, “They’re going to get old enough to Google.” “They’re extremely intelligent. I’ll let them ask questions and be willing to answer them.” Aside from how they handle issues, the ex-couples are on the same page when it comes to presenting new partners to their kids. They’ll wait until they’re in meaningful relationships, according to Kramer, because neither of them wants to expose their children to random people they’re dating.

“Until we’re in a committed relationship, I won’t want to meet someone’s kids or introduce my kids to anyone,” she previously told Us Weekly when promoting her “Voices” single earlier this month. “I believe it is critical to be truly committed to the relationship. Mike and I are both quite good at it. That’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on. It should be something severe, at the very least.” Kramer was linked to another former football player, Jay Cutler, after breaking up with Caussin.

Cutler, who divorced wife Kristin Cavallari last year, reportedly ended his brief relationship with Kramer earlier this month, according to rumors, after failing to make the "Very Cavallari."