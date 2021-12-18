Jana Kramer Discusses Her Relationship With Jay Cutler and Why She’s ‘Afraid’ To Talk About Her Dating Life.

Jana Kramer has opened up about her brief relationship with Jay Cutler.

Following her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin, the country musician, 38, was romantically linked to Culter, 38, early this year. The former couple was seen on a few dates together, but their relationship was short-lived.

Kramer claimed on Thursday’s episode of her “Whine Down” podcast that she had not been in any “exclusive” relationships since her divorce, despite going on dates with Cutler.

“Just because we went on a date doesn’t indicate we’re dating or that he’s my boyfriend. He was never a boyfriend of mine “Us Weekly cited her as saying of Cutler.

Kramer also stated why she chose to keep so little information about that period of her life private.

“I’m afraid to talk about my dating life because I’ve been duped before and I don’t want to be duped again,” she explained.

“Obviously, because we went out and he was a very public person, the whole Jay thing got public, but I never spoke about it because I didn’t know what it was.”

The couple first ignited dating rumors in September, months after Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin, 34, following nearly six years of marriage. Cutler, for one, divorced Kristin Cavallari after seven years of marriage in April of last year.

On September 8, Cutler and Kramer were seen wearing PDAs at the VIP opening of the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop club in Nashville, Tennessee.

“After they sat down for dinner with the whole group, he was outside chatting to a buddy, and she came up behind him and put her arms around him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They weren’t trying to hide their relationship, and they acted like a couple the whole time.” Cutler broke up with Kramer after a few dates, according to reports a month later, because he didn’t make Cavallari jealous.

"The true reason [they broke up]is because he failed to make Kristin jealous," an insider told Us Weekly. "For their dates, he took Jana to the most public spots, knowing they'd be photographed together and garner attention from being out in Nashville, but it never worked."