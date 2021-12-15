Jana Duggar Speaks Out About Child Endangerment Charges, Providing “Raw Facts”

Following the news that she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor earlier this year, Jana Duggar is speaking out.

The 31-year-old “19 Kids and Counting” alum took to Instagram Story on Tuesday to give the “raw facts” of the event, which allegedly occurred on Sept. 10 in Arkansas.

Despite being a “private” person, Duggar said she decided to break her quiet since “the media has been having a field day with it all.”

She went on to list the “facts” regarding what had actually happened.

“A few months ago, I was babysitting when one of the kids wandered outdoors by himself. A bystander who spotted the child alerted the authorities. This resulted in a written citation and a follow-up with child welfare, which determined that it was an accident and that the child was unhurt “she penned

“They realized it was a case of a child escaping from the house while you were distracted. It all happened in a flash, and it was terrifying. Law enforcement and those that protect and serve our community have my gratitude “she went on.

Duggar stated that she was “never arrested,” but that she was “upset at [herself]that it had even happened.”

She expressed her gratitude for the incident’s safe conclusion.

According to the Elm Springs District Country Clerk, Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas on Sept. 10. The former TLC star has entered a not guilty plea and has been scheduled to appear in court in January. Duggar could face fines and up to 90 days in prison if convicted.

After news of the charges made headlines, Duggar’s sister Jessa Duggar Seewald came to her defense just hours before she posted her statement.

Seewald, 29, said the incident was “an innocent mistake” in a statement on her Instagram Story. She told the same scenario as Duggar and that it “could have happened to anyone.” Seewald added, “In light of their older brother Josh Duggar’s recent conviction,” “Because of other current family circumstances, the media is sensationalizing this, and that irritates me greatly. [Jana is] without a doubt one of the most amazing ladies I’ve ever met, and I’d put my kids in her care any day of the week.” Amy Duggar King, Jana’s cousin, defended her in a statement, stating the act “couldn’t have been deliberate.” Jana’s legal troubles were first reported shortly after her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty of two charges. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.