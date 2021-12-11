Jana Duggar, Josh’s sister, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, according to reports.

According to court documents acquired by Page Six, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of “19 Kids and Counting” was charged on Sept. 10.

It’s unclear what prompted authorities to prosecute Jana, but according to a citation acquired by E! News from the Tontitown Police Department, she was cited at her home in Springdale, Arkansas.

Under Arkansas law, the offense might be classified as a “Class A or B misdemeanor,” which could result in jail time, a fine, or both.

Gregory F. Payne, the attorney for the 31-year-old former reality star, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Sept. 23, according to the source.

Jana is due in court on Jan. 10, according to a court clerk in Elm Springs, Arkansas, who spoke to the publication on Friday.

Jana’s arrest comes just one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material on two counts.

Josh may face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each offense.

Josh was arrested in April and charged by officials of downloading child sexual abuse material from the internet many times over the course of three days in May 2019 at his used vehicle yard in Springdale.

The ex-reality TV star, who is 33 years old, had pleaded not guilty to both allegations. Josh’s lawyers told E! News on Thursday that they intend to appeal the guilty decision.

“The jury’s lengthy deliberations are appreciated… We respect the jury’s decision and plan to appeal it “According to his lawyers,

Josh’s parents and sister Jill Duggar, as well as other members of the Duggar family, have published remarks in response to Josh’s conviction in his child pornography trial.

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children,” Jim Bob and Michelle said on their website on Thursday, expressing their commitment to Josh.

Josh’s wife Anna Duggar and the couple’s seven children were also mentioned by the Duggar family patriarch and matriarch. “In the days ahead, we will do everything we can to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and their children,” they said.

Josh's trial, meantime, has "felt more like a funeral than anything else," Jill stated in a statement on her and husband Derick Dillard's blog. She also stated that the people of the Western District of the United States.