Jamie Tate’s exit from Emmerdale has been confirmed, with no prospects for a comeback.

Jamie Tate will quit Emmerdale forever, according to the drama.

Jamie, played by Alexander Lincoln, drove his car into a lake near the village last month.

Despite the fact that his body was never found, everyone assumed he died.

The police doubted Jamie’s ability to survive the occurrence in the early scene, but his mother, Kim Tate, refused to give up hope that son was still alive.

However, towards the end of Thursday's episode, Jamie rose from the dead and reunited with his young daughter Millie, who had chosen to live with Andrea's mother Hazel.

To Hazel, Jamie said: “It’s hard for me to believe. We were successful. It’s finally finished. I’ll never have to go back to that shithole of a house. She is free to stay in there and decay on her own.” Jamie will not be returning to Emmerdale, according to the drama.

“Although there are no present plans for the character of Jamie Tate to return to Emmerdale,” an Emmerdale spokeswoman told Digital Spy, “the public now has the proof Jamie Tate is still alive and at large.”