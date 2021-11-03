Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, wants the singer’s 13-year conservatorship to end immediately, according to reports.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has acknowledged his daughter’s desire to end her nearly a decade-long conservatorship.

Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, stated in fresh court records acquired by People Monday that he believes “Britney’s recent testimony and efforts to assume personal management of her estate and affairs have made plain that prolonging the Conservatorship is counter to her objectives.”

“Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any length of time and maintains he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing,” the statement stated.

The attorney also stated that Jamie’s request is “unconditional,” meaning that there is no demand for release or compensation attached to it. He chose to stop it instead because he “unconditionally loves and supports his daughter.” Jamie wanted to protect and care for Spears, as he had done for the past 13 years as her Conservator, according to Weingarten. He has, however, come to terms with the fact that she wants to end the conservatorship and is now on her side.

Jamie’s motion to revoke Spears’ conservatorship came barely a week after her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, claimed he had ulterior motives for changing his mind about her conservatorship.

Jamie received discovery requests from Rosengart two weeks before his lawsuit, seeking information about Tris Star Sports & Entertainment Group’s role in the conservatorship. Spears’ father was “motivated by a desire to promote his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August,” according to Rosengart’s petition on Oct. 1. Jamie Weingarten, according to Weingarten, has nothing to hide concerning Spears’ estate. Jamie’s legal counsel also suggested that the Conservatorship be open to the public for inspection. Jamie further stated that he will cooperate with the transfer of all files pertaining to Spears’ estate.

In September, Jaime was removed as the estate’s conservator. Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court found that it was in Spears’ best interests for her father to be suspended since his administration represented a hazardous atmosphere.

Spears talked about mending on Instagram after Jaime’s suspension. The pop princess acknowledged that she still has a lot of healing to go and thanked her family and friends for their support.