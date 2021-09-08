Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has filed a petition to end Britney’s conservatorship.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, who announced last month that he will stand down as the singer’s guardian “when the time is appropriate,” submitted an unexpected plea Tuesday to end the tumultuous conservatorship that has ruled over her life for the past 13 years.

According to People, Jamie stated in his filing that Britney may no longer require the arrangement because she “has told this court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship.”

“She wishes to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where, and how often to get therapy,” the motion continued, citing the singer’s words during multiple court hearings held this summer. She wants to be in charge of the money she has earned through her job and spend it without scrutiny or supervision.”

“She wants to be allowed to marry and have a child if she wants to. In short, she wants to enjoy her life without the restrictions of a conservator or a court order,” the statement said.

Britney is “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required,” according to the filing, which also states that “recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to the extent that grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Jamie, on the other hand, defended the initial establishment of a conservatorship.

According to the lawsuit, “the conservatorship has assisted Ms. Spears in overcoming a severe life crisis, rehabilitating and advancing her profession, and putting her money and affairs in order.”

Jamie only had good intentions for his daughter, according to the petition. “As Mr. Spears has repeatedly stated, all he cares about is what is best for his daughter. Mr. Spears feels that Ms. Spears should be given the choice to end the conservatorship if she believes she is capable of managing her own life,” it stated.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a conservatorship is a complicated legal arrangement in which a judge chooses someone to take legal responsibility for another person who is found incapable of handling their personal and financial affairs.

Britney was placed under conservatorship in 2008 after a series of mental breakdowns, despite the fact that conservatorship is normally used for the elderly or infirm.