Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’s Conservator, Reacts to Her Suspension: “The Court Was Wrong.”

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has replied to the court’s decision to remove him as conservator of her estate.

Jamie, 69, issued a statement through his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, following a conservatorship hearing on Wednesday, in which Judge Brenda Penny determined that his suspension was in his daughter’s “best interests” and appointed certified public accountant John Zabel as a temporary conservator. Jamie made it obvious in his comments that he did not agree with the decision.

“Mr. Spears is completely devoted to his daughter Britney. He has attempted to do what is in her best interests for the past 13 years, whether as a conservator or as her father. When she voluntarily signed into the conservatorship, I agreed to serve as her conservator,” the statement received by Us Weekly began.

“This includes assisting her in reviving her job and reuniting with her children. Anyone who has tried to assist a family member with mental health concerns understands the enormous amount of everyday stress and labor that this entails.”

Jamie had to overlook “false, speculative, and unjustified attacks on him” from the general public, the press, and his daughter’s lawyer, according to Thoreen. Thoreen went on to say that the decision was “a loss for Britney.”

Jamie’s counsel stated, “Respectfully, the court was incorrect to suspend Mr. Spears, place a stranger in charge of Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney urged the court to remove earlier this summer.”

Jamie took the initiative to file the petition to dissolve the conservatorship when neither Spears’ court-appointed counsel nor her new privately retained lawyer would, according to his attorney.

Mr. Spears asked the court to quickly terminate the conservatorship at yesterday’s hearing, but Britney’s own counsel argued against it, according to the statement.

Jamie was prepared for the judgment, according to an unnamed source, but was nonetheless “very upset.” The tipster said that his “greatest concern remains his daughter.”

After the judge’s ruling was announced following Wednesday’s hearing, Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, addressed a crowd outside the courtroom.

“[The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the entire conservatorship being terminated. It’s a terrific day for the rule of law. She’s overjoyed. He expressed his happiness by saying, “We’re all really happy.”

Until December 31, Zabel will act as Spears’ temporary conservator.

The “Toxic” singer is currently rejoicing over a significant legal triumph. She recently shared several photos and videos from her vacation with on Instagram. Brief News from Washington Newsday.