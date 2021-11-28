Jamie Redknapp makes his first public appearance with baby Raphael.

Jamie Redknapp has released a photo of himself and his newborn son Raphael on their first outing.

The football star and his wife Frida Andersson, whom he married in a low-key ceremony in October, have a son together.

Raphael Anders Redknapp, the baby’s full name, was born four days ago at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Jamie is dressed for the season with a dark blue duffel coat and sunglasses, carrying a similar blue pram through a bustling street.

In front of the camera, the pleased father smiled.

“First walk about with Raphael. @frida redknapp,” he wrote in the description.

His wife wasn’t in the photo, but she left a simple in-love emoji comment on his post.

Instagram users also expressed their support for the family by leaving comments and congratulating them.

As one user put it: “Jamie, you look so joyful. Again, congratulations to you both; I’m ecstatic for you both.” “Nice Wheels Jamie,” Richard replied. “Will we see you as the next face for @mamasandpapas?” Another user commented: “Keep posting, Raphael, and forget about football. I’m ecstatic for both you and Frida. xx Lovely family xx” “Congratulations Jamie to both of you,” Mary replied, “and enjoy every time with him.” Throughout the day, the father continued his fatherly duties, sharing an Instagram Story of the newborn fast asleep on his chest.

They were staying warm with a roaring fire in the backdrop, and baby Raphael was wearing adorable little mitts.

It was posted by Jamie as follows: “I’m watching Succession with my son. He believes that sleeping is preferable.” The player already has two additional boys with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, 17-year-old Charles and 13-year-old Beau.