Jamie Redknapp apologizes as his replacement for I’m A Celebrity is confirmed.

After the replacement for I’m A Celebrity was announced, Jamie Redknapp apologized.

The popular ITV show has been canceled for tonight because of the harsh weather brought on by Storm Arwen.

Since Thursday, the show’s live broadcasts have been interrupted due to technical difficulties, and ITV has screened best of compilations narrated by Ant and Dec over the weekend.

The former Liverpool FC captain used to Instagram to reveal that his episode of DNA Journey will take the place of tonight’s I’m A Celeb on ITV.

“Sorry, @Imacelebrity fans, but we’re the substitutes tonight,” he joked.

Jamie participates on the show alongside Freddie Flintoff, who is a panelist on A League of Their Own.

The show premiered in March and follows the two as they research their forefathers’ pasts.

ITV has issued a statement assuring viewers that I’m A Celebrity will resume tomorrow.

“I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” said a show spokeswoman. will premiere a brand new show on ITV and ITV Hub starting tomorrow night.

“Ant and Dec will be returning from the Castle, presenting live.”