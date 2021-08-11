Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, stars of ‘Married At First Sight,’ are divorcing.

Jamie Otis of “Married at First Sight” opened out about the difficulties she and her husband Doug Hehner are encountering in their marriage. She said the relationship is going through a hard patch on Instagram on Tuesday.

They reassured their admirers, however, that they are not abandoning each other.

She captioned a photo of her and her husband crying while hugging one other in their car, “We’re not giving up on each other—not now, not ever.”

“To be honest, sitting in my car in a random parking lot crying—like the hard ugly cry with snotty noses and hiccups—wasn’t exactly what I wanted to share today… “However, here we are,” she continued.

After a furious phone chat with their therapist, Otis revealed they took the photo. “It started with anger, yelling, blaming, but ended with us holding each other & attempting to figure out our future steps TOGETHER,” she said of the conversation.

The reality TV actress also told followers that she had planned to post something good on Instagram, but that she didn’t think it would be a true reflection of her life.

“I’m not going to put a lovely picture on my face and put a grin on my face if that’s not my true truth… that feels so artificial and wrong,” she added. “I’m a complex, ever-changing individual who can be a complete disaster at times… and I’ve been feeling like I’ve been a mess all the time lately.”

Despite the difficulties she and Hehner are facing, Otis stressed that she is a fighter who will always chose to stand by her spouse.

“However, I’m currently struggling for my marriage. For the sake of my children. For the sake of ME. I’ll be back here fighting for YOU and all of us WOMEN when I get to the other side of this battle. “However, any good warrior understands that you must concentrate on one battle at a time,” she emphasized.

In March 2014, Otis and Hehner married on the inaugural season of “Married at First Sight.” Their marriage’s ups and downs have been chronicled on the Lifetime reality show and its spinoffs, as well as their YouTube series “Married Life.”