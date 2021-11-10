Jamie Lynn Spears Talks About Her Father’s Toxic Relationship and Teenage Pregnancy.

In her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” Jamie Lynn Spears discusses her tumultuous relationship with her father, Jamie Spears. According to People, the book even recounts how “awful” the tension between them was when he discovered she was pregnant with her daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge at the age of 16.

“There was a lot of bickering going on amongst everyone involved” at the time, according to the actress, who adds that “the entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR troubles, and everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”

“Daddy’s rage brought out the sense of dread everyone had about my predicament in a single day,” Jamie Lynn continues.

She also describes how things swiftly spiraled out of control, stating that her family and management pulled her from school and took away her phone to prevent the story from spreading.

The actress goes on to say that she was given explicit orders not to discuss “any information with anyone, especially the press.”

Jamie Lynn goes on to state that she and her father had stopped speaking to one other and that the tension between them had become “awful.”

She also adds that her parents wanted the pregnancy to be terminated. Following her rejection of the notion, she was offered the opportunity to go to “Mercy Ministries, a shelter for unwed moms in Tennessee,” where she “could eventually give up my kid for adoption.” Jamie Lynn recalls having a battle with her father as a result of this. Back then, they were allegedly “slinging words and flinging insults.”

She describes how he grabbed her by the shoulders and held on firmly in the intention of bending her to his will. “‘NO! I won’t go,’ I screamed in his face. I was unable of dealing with any of them. I sprinted away from them, enraged.” Jamie Lynn also says in her book that her family thought Britney Spears, her older sister, was “untrustworthy” because of her “instability at the time.” They told Jamie Lynn not to notify Britney about the pregnancy as a result of this.

Jamie Lynn adds, "I went along with what my team advised me to do since I was a juvenile and didn't want to cause any more problems." "When the article was published, Britney found out she was pregnant. The pain of not being able to tell my sister personally continues to this day."