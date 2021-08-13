Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth is only 10% of Britney Spears’.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ younger sister, has been accused of stealing money from her recording artist brother when the latter was under conservatorship. However, the actress has maintained her denial of the rumors, lately expressing her support for her sister.

Jamie Lynn is barely worth 10% of her sister’s fortune, with a net worth of $6 million, compared to Britney’s current estimated net worth of $60 million. The younger Spears sister became wealthy through her acting career, which included roles on TV shows such as “All That” and “Zoey 101.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Lynn’s most recent achievement comes from the Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias,” where she became a regular cast member in 2020.

Jamie Lynn debuted in the music industry in 2013 with the track “How Could I Want More,” which charted at #29 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and #27 on the UK Independent Singles Chart. Jamie Lynn released the EP “The Journey” on May 27, 2014, which had five tracks and peaked at #24 on the Billboard Top Country Albums list and #5 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Jamie Lynn has remained relatively silent regarding Britney’s conservatorship, which has been in effect for more than a decade. According to E! News, the younger Spears was chastised in 2019 after she uploaded a selfie of herself and her sister on her Instagram account during the pop icon’s hearing that year.

Jamie Lynn submitted the photo because she was terrified of losing her allowance, according to one online user, implying that she was stealing money from Britney. Jamie Lynn responded to the remark by claiming she had never taken any money from the pop star and that she would only spend money she earned herself.

Jamie Lynn has faced backlash from Britney’s fans since then, with some comparing her to a spider. Lynne Spears, her mother, uploaded a photo of a gigantic spider web outside her Louisiana home on Aug. 11, 2021, prompting the remarks. Many users mocked the family, with one commenting that it resembled Jamie Lynn’s vibrant home.

According to the Independent, she just made a public vow to assist Britney, which is the first time she has publicly shown her support for her sister during the legal battle.