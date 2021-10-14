Jamie Lee Curtis, star of ‘Halloween Kills,’ shares four things that scare her.

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed the four things that most frighten her.

Curtis, 62, has been a mainstay in horror films for more than four decades. She has acted in films such as “The Fog,” “Prom Night,” “Terror Train,” and the “Halloween” series. With the release of “Halloween Kills” only a few days away, Curtis spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her deepest worries. Take a look at them below.

Horror Films

Curtis has been regarded as “brave,” although she avoids horror films because she is “afraid of terrible things.” Her parents, stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, allegedly showed her “The Exorcist” when she was 15 years old. She was terrified by the film, prompting her pals to mock her the next day. Curtis thinks she’s good at horror acting because she always has a genuine reaction when she’s in a scary scene.

“I despise being terrified by scary films. I’m easily frightened. It’s one of the reasons I’m so good at [acting in them]. “It’s a natural reaction for me,” she explained to EW.

She also remarked that she couldn’t be paid to see a horror film, but she could be paid to be afraid.

“Easttown’s Mare” is a film based on a true story.

Curtis like a good mystery, so she watched “Mare of Easttown.” She, on the other hand, couldn’t keep watching the terrible moments. When the ominous music started, she admitted to shielding her eyes or ears.

Curtis is afraid of rage, in addition to the terrifying things she watches on TV. She mentioned two of her favorite “Halloween” films, both directed by David Gordon Green and starring Danny McBride. The first one followed Laurie Strode (Curtis), the solitary survivor of a killing spree who suffered from PTSD while the perpetrator was held in a mental institution. She eventually made the decision to take back control of her life. It was written before the #MeToo movement but released around the same time.

“Halloween Kills,” a film about fury and a sequel to “Halloween,” was also developed by the team.

People who don’t trust the government or authority decide to undertake the job themselves in this film. Curtis had a similar experience to what he had during the January Capitol attack. The movies worried her because the characters were killing each other, she claimed.

"How the f—- could David Gordon Green and Danny McBride know that wrath was the reaction to trauma?" she stated "If you ask me, I'll tell you."