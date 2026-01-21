Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Lead ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Film Adaptation

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis will star in a film adaptation of the beloved TV series Murder, She Wrote, taking on the iconic role of Jessica Fletcher, originally portrayed by Angela Lansbury. Universal Pictures is behind the project, which will be directed by Jason Moore, best known for his work on the Pitch Perfect films.

Iconic Role Revived

The new film will bring to the big screen the character of Jessica Fletcher, a retired schoolteacher-turned-mystery novelist, who discovered her knack for solving real-life murders. Originally running from 1984 to 1996, Murder, She Wrote became a staple of television, with Lansbury’s portrayal of Fletcher becoming a cultural touchstone.

The screenplay, adapted from the original CBS series, comes from the writing team of Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, known for their work on Dumb Money. Amy Pascal will produce the film, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller also serving as producers. The movie’s announcement has already sparked excitement among fans of the series, eager to see Curtis bring her own spin to the beloved role.