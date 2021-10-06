Jamie Lee Curtis criticizes plastic surgery and compares social media to giving a chainsaw to a toddler.

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her feelings on plastic surgery and social media.

The 62-year-old star of “Freaky Friday” recently discussed modern beauty standards, revealing that she is concerned about society’s “obsession” with plastic surgery.

“The present trend of fillers and treatments, as well as our fascination with filters and the things we do to change our image on Zoom, is eradicating decades of beauty,” she told Fast Company. “You can’t get your face back once you meddle with it.”

Curtis shared her own story with the site, saying, “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work.” Vicodin became my addiction as a result of it. I’ve been sober for 22 years.”

Curtis went on to talk about the impact of social media on mental health, explaining that she stays on the professional side of things and uses her platforms to sell products and raise awareness for causes she cares about.

She explained that she doesn’t use it to communicate with her admirers or criticism since “the rest is cancer.”

While the “Halloween” actress admitted that social media has brought her a lot of good, she also acknowledged that it has the potential to bring serious hazards.

“I enjoy being exposed to incredible people doing incredible things, as well as activism. Greta Thunberg is the best example. “Watching the movement she started has motivated me,” Curtis remarked. “It’s also really hazardous.”

“It’s like giving a chainsaw to a toddler,” she continued. We simply don’t know the long-term mental, spiritual, and physical effects of social media on a generation of young people who are in anguish because of comparisons to others. We all know it’s all a lie if we’re old enough. It poses a serious threat to young people.”

Curtis uses Instagram to promote her podcast “Good Friends,” offer inspirational messages, and promote her films and the products she supports, such as Hertz, L’eggs, and Activia.

When asked about becoming a sought-after commercial endorser and spokesman, Curtis responded, “I have developed a [personal]brand with some integrity—people know me for truth-telling.” “I didn’t plan it, but when I started getting hired by firms to market their products, my brand started to become obvious to me. Audiences have faith in me.”

During a 2018 interview with People, Curtis talked about her 10-year drug addiction. After minimal plastic surgery in 1989 for “my hereditary puffy eyes,” the actress was administered opiates for the first time.

