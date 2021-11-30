Jamie gushes over Louise Redknapp’s new newborn son, and Louise says she’s “proud” of herself.

In a series of social media posts, Louise Redknapp expressed her pride in herself.

The 47-year-old rose to popularity in the 1990s as a member of the girl band Eternal, whose album Always & Forever was released 28 years ago today (November 30).

Louise commemorated the occasion on Twitter, writing: “I’m extremely proud of this record and everything we’ve accomplished. #AlwaysAndForever x x x x x x x x x “an emoji of a heart

She also tagged other band members Easther Bennett, Vernie Bennett, and Kéllé Bryan in an Instagram story.

After her divorce from Jamie, Louise is said to be hunting for her “forever partner.”

Louise’s children, Beau and her eldest son Charley, whom she shares with Jamie, are believed to want to see her in a relationship, according to a source.

Jamie is currently married to Frida Andersson, a Swedish model.

Raphael Anders Redknapp, the couple’s first child, was born earlier this week.

Jamie uploaded a snapshot of his first outing with Raphael on Sunday, in which the new father proudly displayed his son in his pram.

“First walk about with Raphael. @frida redknapp,” he wrote in the description.

His wife wasn’t in the photo, but she left a simple in-love emoji comment on his post.

Throughout the day, the father continued his fatherly duties, sharing an Instagram Story of the newborn fast asleep on his chest.

They were staying warm with a roaring fire in the backdrop, and baby Raphael was wearing adorable little mitts.