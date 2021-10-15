Jamie Costa’s viral impression video makes Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda uncomfortable.

Zelda Williams, Robin Williams’ daughter, has asked fans to refrain from “spamming” her with Jamie Costa’s portrayal of her late father because it makes her “uncomfortable.” The request, however, did not go over well with the supporters.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old actress responded to a fan on Twitter, explaining that her plea to cease spamming had been misinterpreted and that the impression video had made her uncomfortable.

Zelda wrote, “I mentioned nothing about being mean or disrespectful.” “The clip made me uncomfortable, so I politely requested that people stop emailing it to me over and over.” Your devotion to Dad doesn’t imply that I have to put up with being blasted in silence, and being projected upon can be tiresome at times.” Zelda received backlash after praising Costa’s impersonation but asking fans to stop “spamming” her with the viral “ROBIN – test footage” on Tuesday.

Zelda tweeted on Wednesday, “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop unless I acknowledge.” “Please don’t give me any more ‘test footage.'” It’s something I’ve seen. Jamie is incredibly gifted, and I have nothing against him, but flooding me with an impersonation of my late father on one of his worst days is strange.” Fans were quick to respond in the comments area, expressing their conflicting feelings.

“With all due respect,” one fan wrote, “it’s called ACTING.” Your father spent his entire acting career portraying both happy and sad roles. So, I sort of get it, but I also don’t.” “So tactless & cruel in my eyes… I lost my parents last year, I can’t image coping with folks like that,” another user agreed with Zelda and replied with a pet photo. especially when they try to excuse it by claiming that they have “good intentions.” Many admirers then proceeded to upload images of their pets in the comments section. On Thursday, Zelda also shared a snapshot of her cat.

She also mentioned in a different tweet on the same day that her Twitter mentions are now filled with pets instead than “dumba—ses.”

Here’s a video of Robin’s impressions that Costa posted on his YouTube channel:

Costa will provide his voice to an animated TV series called “Zack in Time” for employment. He’ll also play Herman Schultz, a supervillain, in the TV series “Marvel Adventures: Spider-Man and the Monsters of Manhattan,” which is now in post-production.