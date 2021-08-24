Jamie Carragher stakes a claim on Romelu Lukaku before of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea.

When Liverpool and Chelsea face off on Saturday afternoon, Jamie Carragher explains how to stop Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku made an immediate impact upon his return to the Premier League, scoring in Thomas Tuchel’s side’s 3-0 triumph over Arsenal on Sunday.

The £97.5 million man wore down Arsenal’s defense and will be looking to do the same when the Reds visit Anfield this weekend.

Carragher has stated that Liverpool will not alter their typical strategy to stop Lukaku, and that Virgil van Dijk will enjoy the physical struggle.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, he stated of the former Manchester United striker’s recent performance, “The simplest way to characterize Arsenal is they tried to play as Man City or Liverpool would, but they don’t have the players.”

“Liverpool will not change for Chelsea, but Van Dijk is the one player in the Premier League who will relish the opportunity to face Lukaku.

“It’ll be a fantastic tussle, but Liverpool, I’m sure, will be aiming to go to the halfway line.

“What we saw from Lukaku yesterday doesn’t imply he’ll do it to every defense.

“It was a shambles of a job. He’s a handful, a top striker who will score a lot of goals, but Arsenal is to blame for a lot of it.”

Chelsea dominated their London opponents for much of the game at the weekend, a clash from which Liverpool can undoubtedly benefit.

Carragher believes Mikel Arteta’s team were unable to handle with Tuchel’s’system’ at the Emirates Stadium, in addition to failing to deal with Lukaku.

“There’s a lot of buzz about Lukaku, but Lukaku isn’t the only issue; it’s how you cope with their system,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“[Rob] Holding was in charge of Kai Havertz, [Pablo]Mari was in charge of Lukaku, and Mason Mount was in charge of Granit Xhaka.

“They practically went man-to-man, which was perhaps a little foolish. When the ball gets wide, Kieran Tierney’s duty is to get out to Reece James, the full-back, and Xhaka’s job is to get into.” “The summary comes to an end.”