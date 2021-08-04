Jamie Carragher makes a transfer claim for Liverpool, and Harvey Elliott makes an intriguing prediction.

Jamie Carragher says he understands Liverpool’s choice to let Georginio Wijnaldum leave, and that he expects Harvey Elliott to have a good season for his old club this season.

The Dutchman’s five-year spell at Anfield came to an end earlier this summer when his contract, which he signed after arriving from Newcastle in 2016, expired.

The 30-year-old made 237 appearances for the Reds during his stint on Merseyside, winning four major trophies along the way.

For several months, there was talk of a possible contract extension, but Wijnaldum ultimately decided to finish his stint at Liverpool and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and Ibrahima Konate have already been added to Liverpool’s Premier League-winning team.

Curtis Jones, a teenager, has seen more first-team play in the last year, and Harvey Elliott is expected to be in Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season.

Wijnaldum’s departure, according to Carragher, is the first of a series of departures that will occur over the next few years as Klopp seeks to improve his squad.

“You want the team to evolve,” he told PA. You don’t want a revolution, and you don’t want seven players to have to leave because they’ve all reached the conclusion of the game at the same moment.

“I see why you want Wijnaldum to stay, but I understand why the club does, too: there are a lot of players in that midfield who are getting on in years, and you might want fresher blood; more room for Curtis Jones, who is another youngster who will come in.

“I can see both sides of the argument, but there are a lot of players with two years to go with Liverpool around the 28-to-30 range, and we’ve probably seen the first two or three of that (rejuvenation) with Jota and Konate coming in.

“I believe there will be one more before the window shuts, but we will have to see a few more over the next couple of years, and that steady evolution of that fantastic Jurgen Klopp team will come to an end.”

