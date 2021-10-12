Jamie Carragher discusses Liverpool pressure, fury, and battling with Kenny Dalglish: ‘I didn’t enjoy it enough.’

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool icon, has spoken up about how his competitive mentality influenced his career.

The former Liverpool defender made over 700 games for the Reds, including being a member of the historic 2005 Champions League-winning team.

He was a one-club man, joining the Reds as a striker at the age of ten and winning eight major accolades during his tenure at Anfield, and the 43-year-old has confessed that his relentless approach was a vital factor in his longevity at the back.

Carragher conceded, though, that his desire to play for Liverpool made it tough for other players to be near him, which may have harmed his own enjoyment of the game.

“I don’t know if that’s because I played for Liverpool,” he told Tony Bellew on the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast. “You’re a local lad, you’ve got to win every week, your family are fans, everyone’s on the phone after every game.”

“Every day, I knew my competitiveness or rage was too much for other players to handle.

“Every now and again, we all prefer a day off when we’re not actually there [since]the game isn’t for another four days.” I’d be on it all the time, nearly to the point where I knew the management couldn’t let me go.

“Because I was too intense, I didn’t pursue coaching or management.”

“I’m in love with my life right now.” It was draining at times while I was a footballer, and I sometimes wonder if I didn’t appreciate it enough.” Carragher informed Bellew that his desire to play led to a confrontation with then-manager and fellow Liverpool veteran Kenny Dalglish near the end of his playing career.

The centre-back reacted strongly to the news that he would be dropped again after working his way back into the lineup. Later, he apologized, but said that he was “an emotional person, especially when it comes to football.”

The ex-England international revealed how his ambition to preserve his spot in the Liverpool dressing room influenced how he perceived his teammates.

“I’ve never missed a game because of that, I’ve just.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”