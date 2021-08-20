Jamie Carragher discloses a “unique” difference maker in Liverpool’s title bid.

The return of fans, according to Jamie Carragher, will give Liverpool an extra impetus in their quest to reclaim the Premier League championship.

On Saturday noon, the Reds will play Sean Dyche’s Burnley in front of their largest crowd since March 2020, with a throng of roughly 54,000 expected inside Anfield.

It will be the greatest crowd at the historic stadium since a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on March 11, 2020, and the most in the Premier League in 532 days, dating back to a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Last season, Liverpool struggled without their fans, and their 68-game unbeaten Premier League run at Anfield was broken by Saturday’s opponents in January.

For the first time in club history, that setback was the first of a half-dozen in a row at home, leaving the Reds needing a 10-match undefeated run in the final weeks of the season to secure a third-place finish on the last day.

Carragher feels Liverpool struggled more than most last season without the support of fans at football stadiums throughout the country, but that it might be an X factor for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season as they seek to reclaim the title from Manchester City.

“I felt Liverpool would be one of the teams most hit by the lack of crowds,” Carragher told The Washington Newsday.

“We all know how significant Anfield is, and we all know that a lot of Jurgen Klopp’s and the team’s success is based on emotion and the way they play, the speed at which they play.

“When you see Klopp on the sidelines, he gets carried away with the fans, that’s what makes us and Jurgen Klopp unique.

“Man City” is a British football club. I believe there is no right or wrong way to do it, and I have always believed that not having anyone at the stadium would negatively affect us, which has been proven to be true.

“Remember when we lost six games in a row at Anfield? That had never happened before.

“So you’re just hoping they can finish this first one, get a win, and build on that.”

