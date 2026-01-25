James Sutton Announces Departure from Hollyoaks After Two Decades

James Sutton, who has been a mainstay on Channel 4’s *Hollyoaks* since 2006, has made the emotional decision to step away from the long-running soap opera after 20 years in the role of John Paul McQueen.

A Career-Capping Exit

In an announcement that shocked fans, Sutton revealed his reasons for leaving the iconic role, citing a mix of personal and professional motivations. His portrayal of John Paul McQueen made him a household name, but after two decades, the actor felt it was time to move on from the beloved character that he had grown alongside.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions of my career,” Sutton explained. “John Paul has been such an important part of my life, and I will always be grateful for the experiences he has given me. But I feel it is time to close this chapter and see where the future takes me.”

The actor’s departure marks the end of an era for *Hollyoaks*, as John Paul McQueen has been a pivotal character since his introduction in 2006. His exit from the soap will no doubt leave a void among long-time viewers who have followed his journey through numerous dramatic storylines.

Looking Back at Two Decades

Sutton’s time on *Hollyoaks* has been marked by his character’s complex and often controversial arcs. From relationship dramas to high-stakes confrontations, McQueen’s journey resonated with audiences, helping Sutton become a fan favourite. The actor’s portrayal of John Paul, who navigated both personal and professional challenges, earned him praise and recognition throughout his tenure on the show.

As Sutton bids farewell to *Hollyoaks*, his future remains uncertain, but fans will undoubtedly remember his legacy in the series for years to come.