James Rodriguez has been hurt yet again, delaying his Al Rayyan debut.

After coach Laurent Blanc announced that former Everton star James Rodriguez is injured, the wait for his Al Rayyan debut continues.

Golden Boot winner in the 2014 World Cup Last year, James arrived at Chelsea on a free transfer from Real Madrid, where he reunited with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career.

Despite scoring six goals in 26 games for Everton, the midfielder was allowed to return home to South America to prepare for the Copa America before the 2020/21 season, despite the Blues still being in contention for a European place at the time.

They were unable to achieve their goal due to James’ absence, and the player was later left out of the Colombian squad for the tournament due to worries about his fitness.

Despite being a regular during pre-season under new Everton manager Rafa Benitez, James did not appear in a competitive game for the Spaniard and left the club for the relative obscurity of the Qatari league, never having played in front of a home crowd at Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old joined Al Rayyan on September 22 and is yet to make an appearance for the club, missing their 2-2 tie with Al Khor on September 27.

Since then, James has been joined in the team by Steven Nzonzi, another former Premier League player, but Al Rayyan coach Blanc has stated that Nzonzi will not play in Saturday’s encounter against Al Ahli, who, like their visitors, have won none of their first four matches.

“We’re all waiting to see the new guys, he’s not ready to play,” Blanc remarked of James. He has a minor calf issue.”