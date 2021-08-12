James Rodriguez discusses Everton’s future and makes a claim for a Southampton starting spot.

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez has stated that he will not play against Southampton this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Blues host Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team at Goodison Park to begin their Premier League campaign.

However, it appears that they will do it without the Colombian, who is linked with a move away from the club.

Rodriguez has already been advised by the Blues that he can depart this summer, according to The Washington Newsday earlier this month.

Because the former Real Madrid player isn’t in Rafa Benitez’s plans this season, he’s free to depart if the right offer comes up.

Rodriguez began his side’s final pre-season match against Manchester United last weekend, but he doubts he will play on Saturday.

“There is a game on Saturday, but I don’t know, I don’t think I’ll play,” he said on Twitch, according to Spanish publication AS. “At the end of the month, anything may happen; football is always changing.”

Rodriguez told teammate Yerry Mina earlier this week about his Everton future: “We are at a club that isn’t the best, but you can compete with anyone.”

“Look at Messi; he’s now at PSG. Football changes a lot.

“Physically, I’m fine; this is the first time in months that I’ve felt this way. Football takes many twists and turns, so I want to have a fantastic season whether it’s here or elsewhere.”