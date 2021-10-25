James Michael Tyler, a former cast member of ‘Friends,’ died at the age of 59 after a battle with prostate cancer.

James Michael Tyler, who was most recognized for his role as Gunther on “Friends,” died after a long battle with cancer.

He was 59 years old at the time.

Tyler died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, his agent confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in a statement. He’d been told he had stage four prostate cancer.

Michael’s management claimed in a statement received by E! News that “the world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’) from the hit sitcom ‘Friends,” but that “his loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness champion, and loving husband.” “Michael enjoyed going to concerts, rooting for his Clemson Tigers, and going on spontaneous adventures. If you meet him once, you’ve made a lifelong buddy.” Tyler is survived by his wife Jennifer Carno, whom the actor’s manager describes as “the love of his life, ever connected in good times, in sickness, and for eternity.”

Tyler was given the news that he has prostate cancer in 2018. Despite his sickness, he made an appearance via Zoom on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion” in May.

On the sitcom, the actor portrayed Central Perk manager Gunther, who had a crush on Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel. When they weren’t in their apartments, the titular pals spent much of their time in the coffee shop. Tyler made an appearance in 150 episodes of the popular sitcom.

“I wanted to be a part of it, and at first I planned to be on stage with them, or at least be able to participate in all of the celebrations. During an interview on “Today,” he described the reunion as “bittersweet.” “The concert is scheduled for June.

He went on to say, “I was overjoyed to be a part of it. It was my decision not to participate in the event physically or to appear on Zoom because I didn’t want to be a downer, you know? ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,’ I didn’t want to say.” Tyler also discussed his health during the conversation, admitting that his disease was not detected early and that he was diagnosed with severe prostate cancer in September 2018, which had spread to his bones.

He revealed that he was put on hormone therapy for a year and that it “worked amazingly.” During the pandemic, however, he neglected to go in for a test, which exacerbated his illness.

Tyler said cancer “progressed” and spread throughout his body while he was still getting treatment. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.