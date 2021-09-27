James McAvoy, star of the X-Men, on Professor X’s Return: ‘Not Chomping At The Bit’

Actor James McAvoy has hinted that he may not reprise his role as Charles Xavier, nicknamed Professor X, in future “X-Men” films.

When asked if he was “done portraying Professor X,” the actor said, “I feel like, absolutely.”

On Sunday, the actor told Collider, “I feel like I got to explore, not everything I wanted to explore, because there’s always more, surely.” “However, I got to see a lot of Professor X, and I’m happy with what I got out of him as a performer.”

The 42-year-old actor, on the other hand, isn’t ready to say goodbye to the role.

“Never say never,” he remarked, echoing a renowned James Bond line.

“However, I’m not salivating at the prospect. I won’t be devastated and heartbroken if it never occurs again,” he continued.

In 2011’s “X-Men: First Class,” McAvoy played a younger version of Charles Xavier. Patrick Stewart plays the older version of the character in the film. In 2018’s “Deadpool 2” and 2019’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” he portrays Professor X.

McAvoy also discussed his passion for science fiction and fantasy films. “I’ve often mentioned my love of Star Trek and joked, but also seriously, that if you ever need a young Jean-Luc Picard, I’m your man.”

The actor admitted that he is “too old” to play a youthful Picard at this point. He also revealed what was on his thoughts when the first installment of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy was released.

“I remember sitting in a pub with my friend, Ross, and simply thinking, ‘What’s the point of becoming an actor?’ They’ve already created the best story ever. So that was out the window,” he explained. “But then again, we live in the country of remakes, so everything is possible.”

The actor was most recently seen in the television series “His Dark Materials.” He also appeared in the film “My Son,” which was released on September 15th.