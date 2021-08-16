James Gunn Reveals He Wanted Superman To Be A Villain In ‘The Suicide Squad.’

What if Superman, the most popular superhero in the DC Universe, played a villain? James Gunn, the writer and director of the newly released film “The Suicide Squad,” recently disclosed that he considered it.

Gunn, on the other hand, did not carry out his plan. He abandoned the concept of depicting the popular superhero Superman as a villain thanks to the supervillain Starro.

On Sunday, Gunn told Script Apart that he had thought The Suicide Squad should face Superman, citing Starro as one of his favorite villains.

“He’s a comic book character I like. I think he’d make a great comic book character because he’s both ridiculous and terrifying in his own right. “What he does is terrifying,” Gunn said.

“[Starro] He used to terrify the snot out of me when I was a kid, putting those facehuggers on Superman and Batman,” the director continued.

Starro was chosen over Superman because “he was one of the major, major DC villains that was probably never going to be put into another movie,” the 55-year-old director explained. It would have been a ‘black cloud’ version of Starro if they did. This tremendously enormous, bright evil creature isn’t a giant walking starfish, a kaiju that’s bright pink and cerulean blue, or a kaiju that’s bright pink and cerulean blue.”

When it comes to the DC Extended Universe, Gunn believes that include Superman would have confused viewers because “there were a lot of questions like, ‘Who is Superman in the DCEU?'” at the time. I really didn’t want to deal with it all that much.” Is this movie outside the DCEU?

This month, “The Suicide Squad” was released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. The film had a $185 million budget and grossed $262 million in its first weekend in the United States and Canada.

Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn, and other supervillains appeared in the action-adventure. John Cena, Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Daniela Melchior, and Joel Kinnaman played the main characters in the film.

The director is currently filming the television series, “Peacemaker” while “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” is under pre-production.