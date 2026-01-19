James Gunn Recruits Sam McCurdy as DP for ‘Superman’ Sequel

James Gunn has revealed that Sam McCurdy, the director of photography known for his work on “Peacemaker,” will take the helm for the highly anticipated sequel, “Superman: Man of Tomorrow.” McCurdy replaces Henry Braham, Gunn’s longtime collaborator who worked on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Vol. 3,” “The Suicide Squad,” and the first “Superman” film. This marks a notable shift in the visual direction for DC Studios as McCurdy steps in for Braham.

New Visual Approach for ‘Superman’ Sequel

While Braham helped establish a bold and vibrant color palette in Gunn’s previous projects, McCurdy’s background suggests a potential departure from that aesthetic. McCurdy, widely recognized for his work on the hit TV show “Shōgun,” has a knack for balancing large-scale spectacle with grounded, naturalistic lighting. This shift hints that the visual identity of “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” may take on a more subdued, realistic tone compared to its predecessor.

McCurdy is also well-known for his film work, most notably on Neil Marshall’s cult classic “The Descent.” His proven skill with both television and film has generated excitement about the visual potential of Gunn’s sequel.

In terms of casting, the film will see German actor Lars Eidinger take on the role of Brainiac, the film’s primary antagonist. Eidinger joins returning cast members David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Gunn has teased that the sequel will explore the uneasy alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor as they face off against the formidable threat of Brainiac.

Sequel’s Release and Expectations

Gunn’s first “Superman” film in 2025 fared well with audiences and critics alike, earning an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also grossed $354 million in domestic earnings, contributing to a global total of $615 million, despite softer overseas numbers. The sequel, “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” is expected to enter production in April 2026, with a release date set for July 9, 2027. Warner Bros. has already set the stage for another blockbuster, with expectations running high following the success of the first film.

The decision to move forward with McCurdy as the DP is just one of many behind-the-scenes changes shaping the direction of the “Superman” franchise under Gunn’s leadership. Fans and industry observers will be watching closely to see how this new visual style influences the narrative and tone of the much-anticipated sequel.