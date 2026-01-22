James Cameron Relocates to New Zealand Amid Political and Pandemic Pressures

Oscar-winning director James Cameron, known for iconic films such as *Titanic* and *Avatar*, has made the decision to permanently relocate his family from the United States to New Zealand, citing a desire for stability and a more peaceful lifestyle. The move, which he detailed in a January 2026 interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” comes after years of planning and was prompted by the global turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing political polarization in the U.S.

A New Chapter in New Zealand

Cameron’s ties to New Zealand date back to 1994, when a flight delay en route to the South Pole forced him to spend unexpected time in Christchurch. During this detour, he grew enamored with the country’s people and natural beauty, vowing to return one day. “I’m going to come live here someday,” he recalled. Over the years, that promise simmered in the background of his busy life, which included marrying actress Suzy Amis in 2000 and raising three daughters, Claire (23), Quinn (21), and Elizabeth (18), alongside his daughter Josephine from a previous marriage to Linda Hamilton.

Despite settling in Malibu and Santa Barbara, the allure of New Zealand never faded. After the success of the *Avatar* films, Cameron and his wife purchased a farm in New Zealand in 2011, splitting their time between the U.S. and the Southern Hemisphere. However, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 cemented their decision to make New Zealand their permanent home. “We had to move mountains to get our production unit back up and running in New Zealand,” Cameron explained, marking a pivotal point where the family’s relocation became inevitable.

Embracing Sanity Over Scenery

For Cameron, New Zealand’s pandemic response played a significant role in their decision. The country’s early success in eliminating the virus, and its high vaccination rate, stood in stark contrast to the situation in the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy and political divisions plagued the national response. Cameron, a vocal advocate for science, praised New Zealand’s commitment to public health, noting, “People there are, for the most part, sane,” adding that he couldn’t fathom living in the U.S. amid its political and social unrest.

When asked if New Zealand’s natural beauty was a draw, Cameron was quick to clarify, “I’m not there for the scenery. I’m there for the sanity.” This decision, he explained, was about values and community rather than simply the landscape. Cameron, who became a New Zealand citizen in August 2025, emphasized the importance of earning a place in a new society: “If you’re going to uproot your family and move somewhere, you have to invest, you have to be part of it, you have to earn standing.” For him, it’s a statement about the kind of world he wants to live in—one that values collaboration and scientific integrity.

His move aligns with a broader trend among some U.S. celebrities who have sought refuge abroad, citing dissatisfaction with the political climate in the U.S. Rosie O’Donnell, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi are among those who have relocated to other countries for similar reasons.

Despite the challenges of relocating across the world, Cameron stands by his decision. “It’s something I’ve worked toward, something I’ve had to sacrifice for,” he said. As global tensions continue to rise, his move to New Zealand offers a glimpse of how some are choosing to redefine their lives in search of peace and stability.