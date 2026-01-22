James Baker Honors Late Friend with Emotional Tribute on The Traitors

James Baker, a standout contestant on the hit BBC reality show The Traitors, has garnered attention not only for his strategic gameplay but also for his deeply personal tribute to a late friend. During a tense Round Table discussion on January 21, 2026, viewers saw Baker wearing a grey T-shirt adorned with white guitars. The shirt quickly became a topic of conversation, not due to its style, but because of its emotional significance. In an Instagram post, Baker revealed that the shirt once belonged to a close friend who passed away too soon. He shared that wearing it was his way of keeping a piece of her spirit with him as he participated in the game. “This T-shirt was given to me by a truly incredible human being, who was taken from us far too soon,” Baker wrote, adding that his late friend would have loved watching him on the show. His heartfelt words resonated with both viewers and fellow contestants, adding a layer of emotional depth to his journey on the show.

A Season of Personal Tributes

Baker’s emotional tribute is just one example of the raw, personal stories that have emerged throughout this season of The Traitors. Fellow contestant Amanda, a police detective, shared her grief over the loss of her brother in 2011, revealing that another player, Reece, reminded her of her late sibling. “He just looked like him,” she recalled, noting the emotional challenge of competing against someone who resembled her brother. Amanda’s story is a powerful reminder of the deep emotional struggles many contestants are grappling with behind the scenes. Similarly, Jade, another contestant, shared a heartbreaking tale of losing both her mother and sister in a murder-suicide after they moved back to Hong Kong, further emphasizing the real-life tragedies that have shaped many of the show’s participants.

While grief has undeniably played a major role in shaping this season, Baker’s story stands out due to his unique mix of personal loss and unwavering loyalty. The 38-year-old from Weymouth, Dorset, has been a lifelong supporter of Coventry City Football Club, a passion ignited during his childhood in the mid-1990s. Baker recalled how a dramatic match in 1995 between Coventry and Liverpool sealed his allegiance to the Sky Blues after Coventry’s Peter Ndlovu scored a hat-trick to overturn a 2-0 deficit. “That was it. The rest is history,” he said, explaining how his uncle, a Liverpool supporter, had tried to push him to support the Reds. The match, however, left him committed to Coventry, and his loyalty to the team has remained unshaken ever since.

Over the years, Baker has collected replica Coventry shirts dating back to the iconic Ribero shirt from the 1990s, though he’s still searching for the elusive 2003/04 yellow Subaru kit. Despite living far from Coventry, he remains a devoted fan, attending many away games in the South and following every match on the radio. His deep connection to the club recently caught the attention of Coventry City, who invited him to participate in the “Kick it for a Ticket” competition at an upcoming match. Baker, who played at a senior league level, is eager to showcase his free-kick skills at the event, though he humorously confessed he was “setting myself up for failure.”

Baker’s journey on The Traitors has captivated audiences not only for his strategic mind but also for his authenticity. Whether through honoring his late friend with a simple T-shirt or sharing his lifelong devotion to Coventry City, his story continues to resonate with viewers. Behind the layers of competition and deception, Baker’s journey is a testament to the enduring power of love, loyalty, and remembrance.