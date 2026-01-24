Jameela Jamil Defends Feminism Amid Blake Lively Feud

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over the 2024 film *It Ends With Us* has taken a dramatic turn, drawing in actress and activist Jameela Jamil. Recent court documents, unsealed in January 2026, have revealed explosive private messages between Jamil and Jennifer Abel, Baldoni’s publicist, reigniting debates around feminism, public loyalty, and the ethics of criticism among women.

The Text Messages Spark Backlash

The controversy erupted after Jamil and Abel exchanged blunt, highly critical messages regarding Lively’s promotional approach for *It Ends With Us*, a film about domestic violence. The texts, made public as part of a lawsuit involving Lively and Baldoni, show Jamil mocking Lively’s press tour behavior, which many perceived as too light-hearted for such a serious topic. In one message, Jamil referred to Lively’s Instagram post linking to a domestic violence survivors’ hotline as “so cold, just some stats and a link.” Jamil further escalated the situation, calling Lively’s actions “a bizarre villain act.”

The exchange between Jamil and Abel, filled with harsh words like “nightmare c—” and “demon c—,” was shocking to many, with Jamil eventually calling Lively a “suicide bomber” in one text. This candid conversation ignited a larger public debate, as it surfaced just as Lively was facing backlash for her perceived insensitivity during the film’s press cycle.

Complicating matters, the lawsuit at the heart of the drama involves Lively’s allegations against Baldoni for sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has denied these claims, and a countersuit filed by him against Lively has since been dismissed. A trial is scheduled for May 2026 in New York.

Feminism, Criticism, and Public Responsibility

Jamil’s private comments have drawn criticism for potentially undermining Lively, a woman who had publicly come forward with allegations of workplace abuse. Many have argued that Jamil, despite being a vocal feminist, crossed a line by joining the smear campaign against another woman, especially given the serious nature of Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni. Some critics suggest that Jamil’s remarks risk reinforcing a culture of disbelief and dismissal towards victims of sexual harassment, a sentiment that has plagued the entertainment industry for years.

In response to the backlash, Jamil took to Instagram Stories in January 2026 to clarify her stance on feminism. “Feminism means fighting for the political, social, and economic equity for women. Just gender equity,” she explained. “It does not mean you have to like every single woman, it doesn’t mean you have to be friends with every single woman. It means you can criticize them. You can do whatever you want, as long as you are also fighting for their human right to the same things that men have in this world.”

Her remarks, though delivered with her characteristic irreverence, sparked further debate on the boundaries of personal animosity versus public advocacy for women’s rights. Jamil insisted that feminism doesn’t require women to agree with one another on every issue but emphasized that the fight for gender equity remains paramount.

While Lively’s camp responded sharply, accusing Jamil of undermining women who speak out, Jamil remained unshaken. Her public defense of her feminism emphasized that it’s about the political stance for equality, not about personal friendships or unconditional support for every woman.

As the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni progresses, with a trial set for May 2026, the public continues to debate the implications of these celebrity clashes. The controversy has not only exposed fault lines within Hollywood’s activist circles but also forced a reckoning over the complexities of feminist solidarity, the right to criticize, and the responsibilities of public figures.