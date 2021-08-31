Jake vs. Logan Net Worth: Which Paul Brother Is Wealthier?

Jake and Logan Paul are YouTubers and social media stars who have gained fame through a variety of stunts and videos. The twins have amassed millions of dollars as video makers over the years, and Jake has lately turned into professional boxing. But which is the wealthier Paul brother when all of their earnings are taken into account?

Jake’s fortune is mostly due to his success as a YouTuber, which has helped him to amass a net worth of $30 million. Several times, the social media star has been labeled one of the highest-paid YouTubers in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he easily earns at least $10 million and up to $20 million per year.

Logan outweighs his brother’s riches in terms of overall wealth, with a net worth of $35 million. His YouTube channel, which has over 23 million subscribers, is the main reason for his success. Logan reportedly made between $12 million and $14 million per year from 2016 to 2018.

Aside from their YouTube channels, the Paul brothers have a number of businesses through which they make money. Jake has made the switch to professional boxing and has gone unbeaten with four victories. Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion, was his most recent opponent. According to Sporting Free, Jake received an estimated $1 million from the fight purse, which might increase to $2 million with pay-per-view income.

Logan, on the other hand, started a product firm called Maverick Apparel in May 2020. The company made more than $40 million in sales in its first nine months. Since November 2018, the social media sensation has also hosted the “Impaulsive” podcast. He has tried his hand at boxing, reportedly earning $5.25 million in a fight against Floyd Mayweather.

In 2013, the Paul brothers both began their internet video careers on Vine. Logan’s work from the platform was combined into a film and uploaded to YouTube in April 2014, where it received over four million views.

When Vine was cancelled in 2017, Disney hired Jake to star in the sitcom “Bizaardvark.” However, he was fired the following year after a slew of complaints from his neighbors about parties, pranks, fire dangers, and big crowds gathering outside his house. Jake’s YouTube popularity skyrocketed after he published the song and music video “It’s Everyday Bro,” which has over 70 million views. Brief News from Washington Newsday.