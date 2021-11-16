Jake Gyllenhaal Was In A ‘Good Mood’ During His First Public Appearance Following the Rerelease of ‘All Too Well.’

Despite being the center of attention on social media over the weekend following the publication of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film and 10-minute version, Jake Gyllenhaal seemed unconcerned.

The “Brokeback Mountain” actor walked out in Los Angeles Saturday to support his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and to deliver an award at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, just one day after Swift released her new rendition of “All Too Well,” which is generally assumed to be about their divorce.

“Jake was in a nice mood,” an eyewitness said of Gyllenhaal’s demeanor at the luxur event on Saturday, according to Us Weekly.