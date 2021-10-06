Jake Gyllenhaal Says Jennifer Aniston’s Love-Making Scenes Were “Torture” [Video].

While filming “The Good Girl,” Jake Gyllenhaal claims he had a crush on his co-star Jennifer Aniston, which made it tough for him to conduct love sequences.

When Gyllenhaal was interviewed on “The Howard Stern Show,” he admitted that filming love scenes with Aniston in the 2002 romance film was “tough.”

The 40-year-old actor reflected on his time working with the “Friends” star, describing it as “torture.” “However, it was not torture. He remarked, “I mean, come on, it was like a blend of both.”

Gyllenhaal discussed why love scenes were unpleasant and how they were filmed.

“Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because maybe 30, 50 people are watching? He answered, “That doesn’t turn me on.” “It’s strangely mechanical.” Also, you’re choreographing for a camera, therefore it’s a dance. You can go in, but it’s like a battle scene in that you have to plan such scenes.”

The actor also mentioned how they filmed the sequences using the pillow technique. He explained, “The cushion technique was applied.” “At that movie, that was basically preemptive and employed almost often when actually in a horizontal place.”

Before they started filming those sequences, Gyllenhaal stated it was Aniston’s idea, and she was “extremely sweet” to suggest it.

This isn’t the first time the actor has shown his admiration for Aniston. In 2016, the star of “Brokeback Mountain” admitted that working with Aniston was difficult since he liked her.

“She’s a tough cookie, you know, not particularly likable. “Compliments are difficult to come by,” he told People. “I’ll admit, I’ve had a thing for her for years. It was also difficult to work with her. I was – um, yeah. That’s all I have to say on the subject. It was lovely. It wasn’t hard, that’s what I would say.”

Gyllenhaal’s next film will be “Ambulance,” which is now in post-production. It is slated to release on Feb. 18, 2022. Season 2 of Jennifer Aniston’s “The Morning Show” is now available on Apple TV+.