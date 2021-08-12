Jake Cornish, according to Love Island fans, is displaying “red flags.”

Jake Cornish is seen to be sending out’red flags’ to girlfriend Liberty Poole, according to Love Island viewers.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank became exclusive on Thursday’s program, and Jake and Liberty assisted with the planning.

Liberty wanted to hug her best buddy Kaz afterward, but Jake stopped her and instructed her to wait until Kaz arrived.

Liberty and Jake are on the rocks on Love Island as he talks to Mary about children.

Fans have flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Jake gaslighting Liberty now, red flag reminders lmao Ruuuunnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

“Nah Jake…. This is some red flag behavior #LoveIsland,” said another.

“JAKE= CONTROLLING= BIG RED FLAG #LoveIsland,” a third individual wrote on Twitter.

Liberty confronted Jake about the incident while in bed, and told Millie Court that she didn’t know what was real and what was staged for the cameras.

Jake and Liberty have been together since the beginning and are now legally married.

However, on Thursday’s show, they hit a snag when Liberty admitted she was having concerns.

When Liberty notices Jake and Mary Bedford having a private conversation about how many children they want, she becomes enraged.

Liberty then returns to the dressing room with Kaz and Faye Winters, where she expresses her dissatisfaction with the scenario.