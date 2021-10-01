Jacqueline Bisset, Angelina Jolie’s Godmother, Reveals She Was Cut From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’.

Jacqueline Bisset, Angelina Jolie’s godmother, has disclosed that her role in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” was cut because she and a co-star were “too British.”

In an interview with People on Thursday, the 77-year-old actress discussed the 2005 action comedy starring Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

She told the site, “The first film I got cut out of was [‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’] with Angelina Jolie.”

The actress revealed that she and Terence Stamp were going to play Jolie and Pitt’s bosses in the film, but that their roles were “minor bits.” Unfortunately, things did not go as planned.

“They recast it,” she said, “apparently with two different actors.” “They said we were too British,” says the narrator.

Bisset and Stamp were later replaced in the film by Angela Bassett and Keith David.

Bisset then explained how she got to be Jolie’s godmother, revealing that she and the actress’ late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, were friends.

Bisset remembers meeting her in 1971 while working on a film with director Maximilian Schell and Jon Voight, whom [Bertrand] was married to at the time. “We became friends, and when Angie was in the womb, she asked me to be her godmother.”

The star of “Rich and Famous” went on to laud Jolie, describing her as “amazing.” “[Jolie] Her entire vibe is breathtaking, and it’s incredible how much she’s changed throughout her life,” she continued. She’s come a long way.”

Bisset also stated in the interview that despite her age, she enjoys working and that it gives her a “great rush.” She seemed to love “being around individuals” she “wouldn’t meet otherwise.”

She went on to say, “There are a lot of things I’d like to accomplish, and I’d like to work with a lot of individuals.” “I’m a big fan of Robert De Niro. I’m not sure what program I’d be cast in with him. I’d most likely be cast as his mother.”

The film “Birds of Paradise,” starring Bisset, was released on September 24. It is presently available to watch on Amazon Prime. Next up for the actress is the film “Loren & Rose,” which is currently in post-production.

Jolie, on the other hand, will star in Marvel’s next film “Eternals,” which will be released on November 5th.