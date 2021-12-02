Jacqueline Avant, Clarence Avant’s wife, was killed in a Beverly Hills home robbery.

In a house robbery early Wednesday, Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed.

The event occurred at 2.23 a.m. in their Beverly Hills home in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood.

Around that time, authorities claimed they went to a complaint about a gunshot at the apartment, which is when they discovered Jacqueline had been shot.

When officials arrived, there were no suspects on the scene.

According to TMZ, the man was shot in the stomach but was still aware and communicating when paramedics arrived at the house.

According to CBS News, Jacqueline was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

“Yes, tragically, we can confirm that Mrs. Avant was shot and died early this morning,” Netflix wrote in an email to CNN, confirming Jacqueline’s death.

Nicole Avant, the wife of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, is Jacqueline’s daughter.

A damaged sliding glass door is visible in a photo released by TMZ, implying that the burglars entered through that door. It’s unknown how many people were engaged in the robbery, but at least one of them got inside the house and opened fire on Jacqueline.

The home’s security guard was apparently shot as well, but was unable to return fire. Clarence, on the other hand, was unharmed by the incident.

Clarence and Jacqueline married in 1967 and had two children together. Clarence was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year after being featured in the 2019 documentary “The Black Godfather.” Several celebrities and officials in the Los Angeles community paid tribute to Jacqueline as the news of her death spread.

Earvin Magic Johnson, a retired American basketball star, commented in a tweet, “Cookie and I are heartbroken over the death of Jackie Avant, one of our closest friends. She was brutally slain in her own home last night. This is the most heartbreaking day of our life.”