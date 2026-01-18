Jacque Maribe’s Father, Key Supporter in Murder Trial, Passes Away

Mwangi Maribe, the father of former television journalist Jacque Maribe, has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, his family confirmed. He was well-known for his unwavering support during his daughter’s highly publicized murder trial.

Maribe, a quiet yet strong presence in the courtroom, became a symbol of paternal devotion throughout the 2018 case involving the death of businesswoman Monica Kimani. His steadfast defense of Jacque, who was charged alongside her then-fiancé Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu, captivated the nation. He consistently shielded his daughter from media scrums, offering a poignant image of parental love amidst a national spectacle.

A Father’s Lasting Defense

Throughout the trial, which spanned multiple years, Maribe vocally defended his daughter’s innocence. He frequently claimed that Jacque’s only “mistake” was falling in love and criticized police for allegedly targeting celebrities for high-profile cases. His resolute belief in her innocence never wavered, even as the case grew increasingly complex. In February 2024, Jacque was acquitted of all charges, while Irungu was convicted of the murder.

The news of his death has drawn an outpouring of tributes from those who remembered him as a man of quiet strength. Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi shared a tribute, describing him as “solid” in both character and presence. Jacque, overwhelmed with grief, took to social media, writing a heartfelt message: “I don’t know how I will live without you, Dad, but I know you are not in pain. I love you with everything in me.”

Impact of the Trial on the Maribe Family

The trial, one of Kenya’s most talked-about in recent history, turned the Maribe family into public figures as they navigated the emotional and financial toll of the legal proceedings. For Mr. Maribe, his daughter’s acquittal marked the end of a long battle, but his passing leaves a profound gap in the family’s lives. His legacy is one of quiet, steadfast support in the face of overwhelming adversity, resonating deeply with many Kenyans who saw him as a symbol of parental resilience.