Jacob Roloff of ‘Little People, Big World’ and his wife Isabel have had their first child.

Jacob Roloff, who starred in “Little People, Big World,” and his wife Isabel Rock are now parents.

On Monday, the 24-year-old reality star announced the birth of their first child on Twitter. Roloff stated that he and his wife had given birth to a son, but he did not announce the baby’s name or provide any images of the child.

“My wife is a superhero,” he added, “my son is an angel,” and “all nurses are saints.” “Goodnight.” Users on Twitter congratulated the couple on their first child’s birth.

“Congratulations!! I hope you’re doing well, Isabel is getting the help she needs with her recovery, and your kid is a happy, healthy, and handsome young man!” one of the fans wrote.

“Congratulations on your son, both of you. “I hope everyone is doing well,” said another.

A third individual responded, “Congratulations!!!”

After dating for three years, Roloff and Rock, 25, got engaged in 2017. In September of this year, they married in Oregon.

Rock discussed when it’s the appropriate time to establish a family in a March piece.

“A few days ago, I asked a friend when she thought she was ready to start a family. ‘We didn’t,’ she stated. “We were waiting for this ‘aha’ moment, but it never came,” she said with a photo of herself, her husband, and their two dogs on Instagram. “That astounded me since I’ve spent my entire life waiting for these aha moments to appear, but they never come.” You’re never truly prepared for anything. However, you eventually muster the guts to take the risk. And you just go ahead and do it.” Rock said that it hurt her to realize that she had squandered a lot of time “waiting for life to happen to me” rather than learning that she is the one who constructs her own reality. “Everything is playing out precisely as it should,” she stated, adding, “and the aha moment is me finally taking aligned action and JUST GOING FOR IT.” Roloff and Rock both shared the same shot of the photographer’s expanding baby bulge on Instagram in July, announcing Rock’s pregnancy.

Roloff wrote his Instagram image, “Not for you, but for us: I’m really delighted to say we’re having a son.”

Roloff, who left “Little People, Big World” in 2019, claimed last year that he was assaulted by Chris Cardamone, a former TLC series producer who worked on the show from 2007 to 2010.

