Jacob Elordi Could Be the Next James Bond After Meetings with Denis Villeneuve and Amazon

Jacob Elordi, the 28-year-old Australian actor, is reportedly in talks with Amazon and MGM to take on the coveted role of James Bond in the next reboot of the iconic franchise. Elordi, who gained widespread recognition for his breakout role in HBO’s Euphoria, has been making waves in Hollywood with his performances in films by notable directors such as Sofia Coppola and Ridley Scott.

Discussions with Producers and Denis Villeneuve

According to sources close to the situation, Elordi has recently met with key figures from the Bond production team, including Amazon/MGM and director Denis Villeneuve. If cast, Elordi would be the youngest actor to ever portray 007, a decision that aligns with the producers’ desire to rejuvenate the franchise with a younger, dynamic actor. No formal offer has been made yet, but insiders report that a screen test for Elordi is planned for 2026.

Sources also reveal that Villeneuve, who is expected to oversee the next Bond installment, has not voiced any objections to Elordi’s potential casting. The final decision on who will portray the next Bond is expected to be made by mid-2026, as the production team is eager to move forward with filming in late 2026 or early 2027.

A Perfect Fit for the Role

Elordi’s physical attributes and acting range make him a strong contender for the role. At 6’5″, he fits the physical expectations of the character, which demands both charm and a menacing presence. Elordi has shown in his performances that he can balance both the cool detachment and the underlying menace required of a Bond figure. His tall stature and commanding frame add to his potential to embody the iconic character.

One significant influence on this reboot is screenwriter Steven Knight, known for his work on Peaky Blinders and Eastern Promises, who is shaping the storyline for the next Bond film. Knight’s gritty, violent storytelling suggests the new Bond will be closer to Ian Fleming’s original vision—someone who is capable of extreme violence and possesses a cold, calculating nature. With Knight at the helm, the next Bond may feature a more brutal and intense version of the character.

Insiders suggest that the upcoming Bond 26 film may take inspiration from Fleming’s earliest novels, potentially focusing on Bond’s origins in the Royal Navy and his entry into MI6. The film may also explore the 1950s or 1960s setting, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic spy.

As the race for the next Bond heats up, all eyes will be on Elordi’s screen test and the final casting decision, which is expected by mid-2026.