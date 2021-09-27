Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber, stars of the film Kissing Booth, make their red carpet debut as a couple.

On Saturday evening, Gerber, 20, and Elordi, 24, attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala in Los Angeles.

The lookalike daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford wore a sleeveless asymmetrical glittering gold Celine gown to the ultra-glam occasion. According to E! News, she wore earrings and a necklace from Tiffany’s Victoria collection, as well as the company’s Soleste ring and Embrace ring.

Meanwhile, the star of “Kissing Booth” looked dashing in a black tux from Hedi Slimane’s Celine Homme.

The duo was photographed on the red carpet cuddling up to one other in photos from the event. Gerber was also seen smiling and gazing sweetly up at her partner.

The evening, which honored Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima, was co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Blum. Bob Iger, Tom Hanks, and Annette Bening were were honored for their contributions to the museum’s fundraising efforts.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Meg Ryan, and Cher were among the many celebs that attended the event.

Their first red carpet appearance as a pair comes months after Elordi and Gerber announced their romance on Instagram in November 2020.

Last year, the duo dressed up as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley for Halloween. Gerber wore a skin-tight purple top and matching pants, which she accessorized with retro winged black eyeliner and voluminous hair. Elordi wore a blue suit with a white collar and aviator glasses, while Gerber wore a skin-tight purple top and matching pants, which she accessorized with retro winged black eyeliner and voluminous hair.

In a previous interview with Vogue about her relationship with the “Euphoria” actor, Gerber said, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.” “Lust is touching or wanting other people, but love is seeing someone.”

In September 2020, the duo ignited dating rumors. They were seen together on several occasions, including at Nobu in Malibu for dinner. At the time, a source informed Entertainment Tonight that they spent two hours at the restaurant before leaving together in his Range Rover on their way to her house.

According to a source close to the situation, Elordi has “embraced Kaia’s Malibu life and appears to adore it as much as she does.”

"They rarely leave Malibu and prefer to spend their time at the beach, hiking, and socializing with friends.